Myria (MYRIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.53 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Myria has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Myria token can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Myria has a market cap of $17.53 million and $6.83 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Myria Profile

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. The official website for Myria is myria.com.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 16,372,980,819 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.01057549 USD and is down -10.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $6,508,913.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars.

