Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $413.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.34. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $426.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,895,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 175,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

