Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Cap of $494.47 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $494.47 million and approximately $44.12 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00078826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00018713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,110,052,724 coins and its circulating supply is 847,331,566 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.