Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Oracle by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $125.21. 4,326,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,921,665. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.21. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.08 and a 52-week high of $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $344.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.