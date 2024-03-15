Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.24. 580,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.65.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

