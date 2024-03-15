Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 975 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 32,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.84. 2,576,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

