Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 180 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.70. 90,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,881. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.62.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

