Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 105 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.96. 357,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.22. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

