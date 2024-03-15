Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust owned 0.47% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 162.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

PSCH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.12. 1,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,321. The company has a market cap of $223.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $45.48.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

