Montecito Bank & Trust Has $945,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE JCI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $62.99. 2,345,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,844. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

