Montecito Bank & Trust Has $691,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.19. 87,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,971. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.87. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $174.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

