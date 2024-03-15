Montecito Bank & Trust Has $496,000 Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in LKQ were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in LKQ by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,149,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,182,000 after acquiring an additional 844,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 452,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.