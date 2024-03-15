Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.46. 114,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,724. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.