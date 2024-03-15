Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 363 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 140.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,390,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,379,500. The stock has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,256. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

