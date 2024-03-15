Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.47

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.47 and last traded at $60.46, with a volume of 1739212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

