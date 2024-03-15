Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Trading Up 3.3%

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.77 and last traded at $29.38. Approximately 152,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 393,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $317.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.75 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 104.67%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 9.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth $1,736,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 65.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 251,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 99,728 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 48.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 384,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 125,435 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 220.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,003 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

