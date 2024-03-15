Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $707.47 and last traded at $710.88. Approximately 122,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 533,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $736.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $671.32 and a 200 day moving average of $569.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,563 shares of company stock worth $99,646,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,192,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,024,000 after acquiring an additional 377,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

