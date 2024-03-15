MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Up 7%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.29. Approximately 32,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 161,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.68.

ML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 87,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $5,735,123.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,108,511.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 87,989 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $5,735,123.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,108,511.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,166 shares of company stock worth $9,731,325. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

