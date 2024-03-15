Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.91.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $406.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $410.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

