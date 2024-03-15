Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Modiv Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Modiv Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv Industrial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Shares of MDV opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.34. Modiv Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Modiv Industrial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Modiv Industrial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 107,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 17.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is -80.99%.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

