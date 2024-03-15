Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price Down 3%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60. 194,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,444,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MBLY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -711.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.48 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $423,732,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,304,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,797 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

