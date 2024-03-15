Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 314 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlueLinx Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $115.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.90. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $712.53 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BlueLinx by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

