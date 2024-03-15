Mina (MINA) Price Hits $1.30

Mina (MINA) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00001907 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $174.87 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,136,006,813 coins and its circulating supply is 1,068,574,039 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,135,846,972.8400393 with 1,068,344,357.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.29955537 USD and is down -11.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $173,250,793.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

