Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.46 EPS.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Shares of MU stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $101.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

