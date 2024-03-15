Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Decreased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,829,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,929,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

