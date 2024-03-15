Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 122.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,092,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

