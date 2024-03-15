Michael James Hall Buys 500 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael James Hall acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $13,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael James Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael James Hall purchased 463 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.81 per share, with a total value of $12,876.03.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.83. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 23.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,420,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 150,826 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 109,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 911.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 99,804 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.