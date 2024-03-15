MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Up 13.4% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $589.30 million and $85.81 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $112.24 or 0.00165068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 115.8757206 USD and is down -12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $76,079,629.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

