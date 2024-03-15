Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.60

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 113142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital set a $15.00 target price on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Stock Up 2.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth $108,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.