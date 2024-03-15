Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,536,000 after buying an additional 3,548,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 4.8 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.