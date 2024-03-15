McLean Asset Management Corp Has $359,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,279,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,439,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

