McLean Asset Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,384,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,739,936. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.64 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total value of $9,638,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total value of $9,638,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,346,600 shares of company stock worth $600,264,797 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on META. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

