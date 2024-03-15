MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading Down 4.8%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.71. 133,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 669,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 44,100.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.