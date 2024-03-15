MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,345 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.63% of MasTec worth $37,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $84.37 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

