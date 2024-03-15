Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $137.57 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.73. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

