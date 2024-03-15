Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

COF opened at $139.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $141.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.63.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

