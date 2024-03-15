Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 32,001 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,001 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 127,381 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,072,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 246,370 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,361,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,971,000 after acquiring an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

