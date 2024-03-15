Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,833 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,452,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,724,000 after buying an additional 1,467,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,180 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,832,000.

BATS EZU opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

