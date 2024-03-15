Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,116 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $6,838,240. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.