Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.