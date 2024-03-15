Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBHY. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,037,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $127,084,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $915,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,837,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

