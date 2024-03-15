Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after buying an additional 165,759 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,599,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JEMA opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

