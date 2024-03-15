Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 313.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,288 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.52% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

PREF opened at $17.95 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

