Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.84 Million Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.43% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 126.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $69.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $70.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

