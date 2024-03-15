Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,322,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,428 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,230,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,897,000 after acquiring an additional 648,859 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

