Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $69.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $71.75.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

