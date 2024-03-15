Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CMI opened at $263.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $276.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

