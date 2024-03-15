Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

