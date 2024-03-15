Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $193.43 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $177.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

