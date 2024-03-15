Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

